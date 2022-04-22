WaveLink wins $46bn EWAAC contract from USAF

WaveLink will provide various engineering services to benefit the USAF and Eglin Air Force Base in Valparaiso, Florida. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez.

US-based woman owned small business (WOSB) WaveLink has secured the Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract (EWAAC) from the US Air Force (USAF).

Under the contract, WaveLink will provide digital and model-based systems engineering services to benefit the USAF and Eglin Air Force Base (AFB) in Valparaiso, Florida, US.

The company will also perform works related to open systems architecture, weapons, agile processes, and enterprise analytics.

WaveLink president and CEO Tamela Gibbs said: “WaveLink has a proven track record supporting Major Defence Acquisition Programmes.

“We are thrilled to be a part of helping the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Eglin AFB quickly meet current and future weapons system requirements.”

WaveLink specialises in aviation and missile defence programmes, will support the contract for a decade.

Initial ceiling value of the indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ), multiple-award EWAAC contract is $46bn.

EWAAC is an contract that allows the US government to provide rapid development of weapons and weapon systems.

The contract method was developed by the US Armament Directorate’s Agile Weapons Division to meet the future requirements.

Besides, the contract is applicable to all the lifecycle phases and areas of weapons development to including weapon concept development and demonstration, weapon system procurement, production, fielding, operations, and sustainment.

In addition, the engineering and analytics support contract will enable the government to rapidly develop and integrate new technologies, techniques and solutions.

Recently, a US-based company, Vertex, was also awarded a EWAAC contract by USAF to deliver tactical systems.