Vertex secures USAF’s Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract

US-based Vertex Company (Vertex) has secured a prime position on the Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract (EWAAC) award from the US Air Force (USAF).

EWAAC is a contracting method of the Agile Weapons Division of the US Armament Directorate to provide rapid development of weapons and weapon systems, from demonstrations to production, to meet future requirements.

Vertex CEO and president Ed Boyington said: “The Vertex Company partners closely with the military to rapidly develop and deliver tactical systems.

“We have a rare combination of resources – multi-disciplinary engineering, a software factory, prototyping, test, production and sustainment – that position us to help the military modernise existing aircraft and other platforms with new capabilities and weapons.”

The multiple-awardee, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract enables the procurement of weapons and armaments for different platforms across the US Department of Defense.

Through the contract, the company can compete with other awardees to win task orders for digital engineering, open system architectures and agile processes.

EWAAC offers a high-ceiling value of up to $46bn, along with a ten-year-long award period, ending in 2031.

According to the US Armament Directorate, the EWACC method will minimise the time taken to obtain solutions and support armament-related activity. It also accelerates development and the process of deployment of new systems.

The initial request for proposal was issued in July last year and the first contract was awarded within the following two months.