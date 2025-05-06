The Viasat’s MOJO Mini Next is intended to address the increasing demand for mobile and tactical capabilities. Credit: Viasat, Inc.

Viasat has introduced MOJO Mini Next, a new addition to its tactical gateway portfolio, aimed at enhancing situational awareness and communications for military operations.

This product is engineered to offer Link 16 Tactical Data Link situational awareness in a small and durable form factor suitable for both stationary and mobile operations in various settings.

Intended to cater to the needs of rapidly deployable and on-the-move applications across various environments, the new product integrates disparate air, sea and land communications into a single view.

The MOJO Mini Next, developed under Viasat’s Defense and Advanced Technologies segment, also serves as a cost-effective solution to traditional, larger gateway systems, the company said.

It provides line-of-sight and beyond line of sight capabilities, centralising expeditionary data and intelligence into a common operating picture.

This supports command and control (C2), targeting, and real-time decision-making, ultimately aiming to reduce the risk of fratricide in mission operations.

Viasat Government mission connections and cybersecurity vice-president David Schmolke said: “As military operations integrate new technologies and applications to support global missions, Viasat is helping connect those technologies to enable seamless, reliable and resilient information sharing to improve situational awareness.”

Designed based on user feedback, the MOJO Mini Next addresses the increasing demand for mobile and tactical capabilities.

It also enables real-time air/ground situational awareness and network functions and can be integrated into customers’ existing system architectures.

The low-SWaP design is particularly suitable for applications with space constraints, such as small vehicles and boats, and can be set up by one person in minutes, notes the company.

The system’s interoperability and modularity allow it to support various mission applications using different waveforms.

Schmolke added: “MOJO Mini Next can integrate disparate intelligence sources into a common operating picture that enhances customers’ real-time decision-making and C2 in a small, ruggedised form factor for greater flexibility.

“We collaborate with government customers to really understand the tactical mission requirements and the MOJO Mini Next is another example of how Viasat evolves its solutions to meet changing needs.”

The MOJO Mini Next works in conjunction with the KOR-24A Small Tactical Terminal, facilitating rapid network convergence across Link 16, Tactical Digital Information Link J (TADIL-J), and Very High Frequency/Ultra High Frequency (VHF/UHF) networking in a compact package.

Earlier in 2025, Inmarsat Government, doing business as Viasat, was selected to provide satellite communications services (SATCOM) for the US Space Force.