Inmarsat Government, doing business as ViaSat, has been selected to provide satellite communications services (SATCOM) for the US Space Force.
The services will be offered through the Proliferated Low Earth Orbit Satellite-Based Services Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract.
The contract was awarded by the US Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) on behalf of the US Space Force and Space Systems Command (SSC) Commercial Satellite Communications Office (CSCO) in 2023.
It is part of a broader Department of Defense (DoD) initiative to enhance the resilience of satellite communications, remote sensing, and other capabilities by leveraging diversified and integrated orbital paths.
The order, valued at $3.5m, entrusts Viasat with the provision of Ku-band LEO services via a partner network. This marks Viasat’s first task order under the ten-year IDIQ contract, which now has an increased ceiling value of $13bn.
Viasat’s role under the contract includes delivering a range of managed LEO satellite-based services and capabilities.
These services encompass space relay offerings, complemented by GEO and NGSO satellites, to support operations across multiple domains such as space, air, land, maritime, and cyber.
The company’s role further extends to network management support, ensuring continuous service through real-time data access via an online management tool and round-the-clock technical assistance.
As a satellite services provider and network integrator, Viasat collaborates with satellite owners/operators to deliver the necessary bandwidth to government clients at an economical price.
Viasat Government Services and Solutions senior vice-president Victor Farah said: “Viasat has a history of delivering integrated SATCOM solutions and service offerings across multiple bands and orbits to address government customers’ unique requirements.
“This new Task Order award is a testament to our team’s continued commitment and ability to provide diverse, multi-orbit SATCOM solutions with the global reach, scalability, and flexibility to meet the needs of today’s global military operations.”