Ascension Island supports the US Space Force and the broader Eastern Range mission. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.

V2X has secured a new task order with a five-year duration from the US Space Force to support a key space force tracking and instrumentation station.

The contract is in line with the provisions of the US Air Force’s Contract Augmentation Program V (AFCAP V).

The contract, which is on a firm-fixed-price basis, includes a one-year base period along with four one-year option periods, and has a ceiling value of $140m.

Ascension Island, a remote outpost in the South Atlantic, is instrumental in facilitating US Space Force endeavours and contributes to the Eastern Range mission.

The agreement entrusts V2X with the provision of critical services aimed at enhancing mission performance, increasing operational effectiveness, and strengthening infrastructure robustness on the island.

V2X president and CEO Jeremy Wensinger said: “Ascension Island plays a significant role in advancing the US Space Force mission, and we’re proud to support this national security asset.

“We will leverage our full lifecycle capabilities and decades of experience operating at scale in remote and dynamic environments to deliver improved readiness for this strategically vital mission.”

The AFCAP V mission aims to develop and maintain a world-class contingency contract tool.

This tool is intended to harness the private sector’s force-multiplying capabilities to support the Air Force and the US National Command Authority in meeting their contingent mission objectives globally.

The company’s ongoing engagement under AFCAP V underscores its reputation for delivering dependable and superior support services on an international scale.

The company said the operations under the contract are scheduled to commence in July 2025.

Over the years, AFCAP has provided a range of services.

These include installation support services such as maintenance and custodial services, dining services, linen exchange, and much more.

In 2022, the US Air Force awarded a task order under the AFCAP V contract vehicle to PAE-Perini, a joint venture between PAE and Perini Management Services.