PAE-Perini wins task order to support 379th AEW at Qatar Air Base

Two aircraft at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Credit: US Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman/ commons.wikimedia.org.

The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded PAE-Perini a task order on the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V (AFCAP V) contract vehicle.

PAE-Perini is a joint venture (JV) between PAE and Perini Management Services.

The task order will see the company responsible for offering civil engineer base operating support (BOS) for mission partners and personnel.

Under the contract, the JV will deliver maintenance and repair services for industrial control systems and electrical power production, as well as manage facility operations.

The support will benefit the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing (379th AEW) at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

PAE interim president and CEO Charlie Peiffer said the order allows the company to continue delivering maintenance support services across several bases around the world.

Peiffer said: “PAE-Perini has repeatedly shown how it can successfully assist US deployed forces.

“The JV will be an integral team member by supporting both expeditionary and permanent construction on the base.”

Effective beginning from 1 March 2022, the one-year AFCAP V CE BOS task order comes with four 12-month options, which, if exercised, will take its value to $63.8m.

The AFCAP V is a $6.4bn multiple-award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle. Eight companies, including PAE-Perini, were awarded a position on the contract vehicle in April 2020.

It provides the required support for the US Department of Defense’s (DoD) global contingency and humanitarian missions.

In August last year, PAE-Perini won an AFCAP V task order to provide support to the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron in Agadez, Niger.