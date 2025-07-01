An Iraqi Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over an undisclosed location. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski/commons.wikimedia.org.

Aerospace and defence company V2X has secured a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract on an undefinitised basis to deliver support services for the Iraq F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet initiative.

The contract commences with an initial value of $118m to facilitate an immediate onset of services, with a commitment to fully define the contract terms by the end of 2025.

The anticipated duration for the full scope of work under this contract is five years.

Under the US foreign military sales (FMS) programme, V2X will provide a range of services including base operations, life support, and additional operational support.

In 2011, Iraq placed an initial order for 18 F-16 Block 52 aircraft, amounting to $3bn. This was followed by a subsequent order for an additional 18 jets in October 2012.

V2X mission support senior vice president Ken Shreves said: “This award is a testament to the strength of V2X’s full-spectrum capabilities. We are honoured to have been selected to deliver this critical strategic capability to the Iraqi Air Force in this high-stakes environment.”

Activities will take place at Martyr BG Ali Flaih Air Base (formerly Balad Air Base) in Iraq, with a projected completion date of 30 November 2026.

The awarding of this contract followed a sole source acquisition process initiated through a letter of request and formalised by a letter of offer and acceptance.

At the time of the award, FMS funds totalling $57.83m were allocated to finance the project.

The contracting entity responsible for managing this activity is the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

V2X president and chief executive officer Jeremy Wensinger said: “This award reflects our ability to leverage a broad portfolio of capabilities and our global footprint into larger and more strategic opportunities. Foreign military sales and international markets represent a significant and growing area of opportunity for V2X.”

In April 2025, V2X secured awarded a separate contract valued at $62m for the maintenance of the COBRA DANE radar system situated in Alaska, a critical component of the US Space Force’s capabilities.

