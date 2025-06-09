The programme will deliver mission data continuously to integrate with operational missile defence systems. Credit: © BAE Systems.

The US Space Systems Command has awarded a $1.2bn contract to BAE Systems to equip the US Space Force (USSF) with missile tracking satellite capabilities.

The initiative aims to establish a robust space-based system for detecting and tracking ballistic missiles as well as sophisticated threats, including hypersonic glide vehicles.

The contract makes BAE Systems the primary contractor for the Resilient Missile Warning & Tracking (RMWT) – Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Epoch 2 programme.

The timeline set for this project includes a four-year period for delivering the space vehicles, followed by an additional five-year term dedicated to operations and support services.

In addition to satellite construction, BAE Systems will be responsible for developing the ground system that will oversee the satellite constellation.

The ground system’s role encompasses delivering mission management, command and control (C2), and mission operations solutions aimed at improving operational efficiency.

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Military Space vice president and general manager Thai Sheridan said: “This effort builds on our capabilities to facilitate low cost, integrated satellite defence programs that bring together payload and bus builds, while managing ground support, operations and sustainment.

“Our system enables close coordination through a ‘one-team’ approach across capabilities that are critical for missile warning and tracking success.”

Each satellite in the constellation will be equipped with a high-performance electro-optical/infrared sensor and communication payload, enhanced by advanced onboard data processing and data crosslinks.

The operation of these payloads will be supported by the Trek bus variant from BAE Systems’ Elevation spacecraft product line.

Notable features of Trek include improved payload interface flexibility, an upgraded attitude determination and control system, and secure communication capabilities.

The programme will ensure continuous delivery of mission data and facilitating seamless integration with operational missile defence systems.

This new contract adds to BAE Systems’ existing portfolio of support for the US Department of Defense and Space Force satellite constellations that contribute to national security and enhance government resilience.

Earlier in 2025, the Space Systems Command chose BAE Systems to develop a new satellite command and control system for the Space Force’s Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution (FORGE) programme.

