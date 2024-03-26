TU-2S Dragon Lady 1078, affectionately known as the “Silver Dragon,” emerged from a nearly three-year maintenance hiatus, soaring again above the skies of Beale Air Force Base.
Following a flightline accident in April 2021, which rendered the aircraft immobile with wing damage, 1078 underwent extensive repairs.
Unlike the usual procedure of transferring aircraft to US Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, for Program Depot-level Maintenance (PDM), the decision was made to conduct the restoration entirely at Beale. This led to a collaborative effort between a small team of Lockheed Martin technicians and personnel from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Detachment 4.
According to GlobalData’s intelligence on the US defence market, the US Air Force has 26 U-2S electronic warfare aircraft in its fleet. The US Air Force started acquiring the aircraft from Lockheed Martin in 1957.
For the first time since 2014, the U-2’s silver hue entered the skies before undergoing its customary black paint job. Lt. Col. Joshua, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron student flight commander, highlighted the significance of 1078’s restoration, emphasising its role in enhancing aircraft availability for U-2 pilots, particularly in light of recent retirements and losses within the fleet.
The restoration process included a series of tests, from taxi tests to high-altitude pressure suit flights, ensuring the aircraft’s readiness for service.
