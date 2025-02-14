Star Catcher has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I contract by AFWERX to further develop space-to-space power beaming technology, aimed at enhancing Low Earth Orbit (LEO) spacecraft.
The initiative is a response to the US Department of the Air Force’s need to augment satellite power capabilities to address immediate operational demands and counter increasing threats from nations such as China and Russia.
The company is in the process of creating the Star Catcher Network, which is said to be the first space energy grid.
This network’s objective is to overcome the current power constraints faced by satellites and other spacecraft.
Once operational, the Star Catcher Network intends to transmit broad spectrum energy to spacecraft situated in LEO and potentially further afield.
The network is designed to supply on-demand energy to the solar arrays of client spacecraft, providing them energy concentrations that surpass what the Sun can offer.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The company notes that this will enable the spacecraft to generate between five and ten times more power without the need for retrofitting.
The enhanced power supply is expected to support more demanding payloads, increase operational uptime, facilitate real-time data processing, and enable the execution of more complex missions.
This energy grid will simplify designs and reduce initial costs associated with larger satellite buses and solar arrays.
Star Catcher CEO Andrew Rush said: “This contract marks a significant step toward realizing our vision of a space energy grid.
“Space-to-space power beaming is key infrastructure that will fundamentally change how spacecraft access power, enhancing operational capabilities and resilience for both defence and commercial applications.”
The collaboration between the Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX is focused on improving the SBIR and Small Business Technology Transfer programmes.
Their goal is to expedite the process for small businesses from proposal submission to contract award.
It also aims to broaden the opportunities available to them and reduce administrative burdens by seeking and applying process efficiencies in contract management.
Previously, AFWERX chose Knightscope for a Phase I SBIR contract to enhance and fine-tune security measures at US Air Force installations.