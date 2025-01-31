Knightscope has been selected for a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by AFWERX, to advance and refine security protocols at US Air Force (USAF) installations.
The collaboration is set to capitalise on Knightscope’s expertise in Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) with the goal of bolstering the protection of vital military assets and personnel while addressing pressing security needs within the Air Force.
Knightscope’s task involves conducting a thorough analysis of current security measures both within and around the perimeter, evaluating existing systems, and investigating advanced technological advancements to address issues raised by the USAF Security Forces.
The US Air Force Research Laboratory, in partnership with AFWERX, has optimised the SBIR programme to hasten the integration of new security solutions.
Equipped with machine learning, autonomous navigation, and sensors capable of detecting anomalies, Knightscope’s ASRs provide situational awareness and contribute to increased efficiency in security operations.
This initiative is poised to establish a precedent for subsequent technology pilots involving Knightscope’s ASRs within the broader US military framework, federal law enforcement, and civilian agencies.
Knightscope chairman and CEO William Santana Li said: “Knightscope is honoured to collaborate with the U.S. Air Force in shaping the future of national security.
“This initial SBIR award marks the beginning of our expanded focus on the federal public sector and highlights the transformative potential of our technology to make America safer and stronger.”
In a recent development, Knightscope announced an enhancement to its K5 ASR model, incorporating machine learning and sensor fusion technology.
The improved K5 model has seen improvements in its intelligence and operational capabilities, allowing it to cover larger and more intricate areas, including extensive parking facilities, distribution centres, and military installations.
This advancement in autonomous navigation technology marks the beginning of a shift towards widespread adoption of remotely supervised security operations across the country.