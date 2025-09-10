F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 36th Fighter Squadron at Cheongju Air Base for Buddy Squadron 25-5. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by staff sergeant Dustin Braaten.

The 152nd Fighter Squadron from the 17th Fighter Wing of Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) has hosted counterparts from the United States Air Force’s (USAF) 36th Fighter Squadron at Cheongju Air Base for the latest Buddy Squadron exercise.

Buddy Squadron 25-5 is a recurring bilateral training programme aimed at strengthening the alliance between the USAF and ROKAF.

The exercise, previously referred to as Buddy Wing, is hosted in turn by both forces and is conducted several times a year across the Korean peninsula.

This allows both air forces to engage in joint operations, share tactical knowledge, and strengthen their collaborative capabilities to improve overall interoperability.

36th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon II pilot and Buddy Squadron 25-5 project officer US Air Force captain Brice Weathers said: “Buddy Squadron is a valuable opportunity to learn from each other. By sharing knowledge with our ROKAF counterparts, we’re able to practice, coming up with effective mission planning so we can cooperate more efficiently.”

A key highlight of Buddy Squadron 25-5 includes combined flying missions featuring both squadrons’ advanced aircraft, with an emphasis on integrating operations involving the F-35A Lightning II.

“Korea is one of our closest allies. We need to be able to lean on each other. Part of being ready to Fight Tonight is ensuring that we’re on the same page and by training and trusting each other, ensuring that we don’t fail when we’re called into action,” Weathers added.

In November 2024, the US Department of State approved a potential foreign military sale valued at $6.2bn to the Republic of Korea, aimed at enhancing the capabilities of its F-15K aircraft fleet.

