USAF reveals strategy for regional stability in Artic

The US Department of the Air Force has revealed a new strategy for regional stability in the Arctic region.

Currently, the department has its assets in Alaska and Greenland in the Arctic region.

With environmental changes, new routes for transportation and new resources are being discovered generating opportunities in the Arctic region.

During a panel discussion hosted by the Atlantic Council, US Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett said that Russia has the largest permanent military presence in the Arctic. Further, China has also claimed its presence in the region.

“Recent Russian investments in the Arctic include a network of offensive air assets and coastal missile systems. Almost 25% of Russia’s GDP comes from north of the Arctic Circle, mostly from hydrocarbons.”



With the increase in occupants and newcomers in the region, a new Arctic strategy has been proposed including four strategic priorities to guide its involvement. This will ensure the US’ equal representation in the region.

Firstly, it was proposed that the department increases its vigilance for defence in all domains followed by focusing on projecting power through a combat-credible force.

As part of the strategy, it will continue to focus on cooperation with existing allies and partners and on building new partnerships.

The goal further aligns with the National Defense Strategy.

Lastly, it was suggested that the Department of the Air Force will focus on preparation for Arctic operations.

Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein said: “It’s a technological approach, but it really at the end feeds a leadership approach to joint operations, across the spectrum, from peacetime and competition, all the way to open warfare.

“No one domain is going to be dominant in that operation. The whole idea is to connect this team so that we can bring to bear military capabilities, from air, from space, from surface, from subsurface, manned, unmanned, all of the above.”