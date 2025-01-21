The F-15E Strike Eagle is a dual-role fighter for air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. Credit:The F-15E Strike Eagle is a dual-role fighter for air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. Credit: Boeing/United States Air Force. Boeing/United States Air Force.

The US Air Force’s (USAF) first pair of F-15E Strike Eagle jets outfitted with the advanced Eagle Passive/Active Warning and Survivability System (EPAWSS) have arrived at RAF Lakenheath base in the UK.

This aircraft is outfitted with what is considered the most sophisticated Electronic Warfare (EW) suite available.

The deployment of the aircraft is seen as a step forward in the USAF effort to modernise its fourth-generation fleet and prepare for potential conflicts with advanced adversaries.

These advanced aircraft have been allocated to the base’s F-15E squadrons; one has joined the ranks of the 494th Fighter Squadron, while the other has been incorporated into the 492nd Fighter Squadron. This distribution allows both groups to train with and leverage the augmented features of the F-15E.

The F-15 EPAWSS is designed to replace an outdated technology that was initially developed during the Cold War.

This enhancement is expected to improve the pilot’s situational awareness as well as provide the capability to autonomously detect, identify, and counteract threats.

F-15 EPAWSS materiel leader Matt Heil said: “This first delivery is the culmination of 11 years of extremely hard work by a lot of great people within the government and our Boeing/BAE Systems industry partners.

“This system is a critically-needed capability for F-15 aircrew, Air Combat Command, and the nation. Furthermore, the system architecture enables us to keep advancing the capability for many years via continual software updates and improvements. EPAWSS is a game-changer.”

The system is a collaborative effort between BAE Systems and Boeing. BAE produces EPAWSS and Boeing is responsible for the integration of the system. These activities are carried out at their facilities in Nashua, New Hampshire, and San Antonio, Texas.

In addition, Boeing manufactures the F-15EX Eagle II at its facility in St Louis, Missouri.

The USAF F-15E Strike Eagle is a dual-role fighter capable of executing both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.

Equipped with a range of avionics and electronics, the F-15E is designed to engage in combat effectively at low altitudes, in all weather conditions, and during both day and night.

The aircraft operates with a two-person crew consisting of a pilot and a weapon systems officer.

The latest announcement comes after Boeing was awarded a contract worth up to $615.7m for the full-rate production of EPAWSS, earlier in January 2025.

This contract included the procurement of both Group A and Group B kits, as well as system engineering, programme management, and interim contractor support material.