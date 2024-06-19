The F-22 Raptor is the USAF’s leading air combat platform, although small fleet size and lack of exports mean a high per-platform cost. Credit: US DoD

The US Congress was not provided with the data required to fully understand the implications of a US Air Force (USAF) FY2023 budget proposal to retire from service all of the older Block 20 variants of the F-22 Raptor stealth fighter, according to the US Government Accountability Office (GAO).

In its 18 June 2024 report, the GAO stated that the F-22 Block 20 fighters, which are used for training and not upgraded to the same capability as the more advanced Block 30/35 platforms, were proposed by the USAF to be withdrawn from service without documenting associated costs with running the remaining aircraft harder to accommodate flight training or upgrading the older aircraft.

The USAF operates 32 F-22 Block 20 fighters, which lack distinct upgrades compared to the 150 Block 30/35 iterations.

Further, the GAO stated in its proposal to Congress, the USAF “didn’t note key details such as how to train without Block 20s or whether they should be upgraded instead of retired. Congress didn’t have enough data to make a decision”, adding that a similar 2016 report also found similar issues.

“We recommended that the Air Force collect data to inform its proposals, and that Congress consider requiring specific data in the proposals,” the GAO said.

Capability upgrades that the Block 20 F-22s don’t currently have:

The GAO reported that the USAF obtained “limited information” about the potential upgrade of the Block 20 aircraft opposed to divesting the fleet, collecting “national estimates” from F-22 prime contractor Northrop Grumman regarding a potential modernisation to the Block 30/35 standard.

“The contractor estimated upgrades would cost at least $3.3bn and take approximately 15 years to complete but did not provide supporting data. The Air Force determined this information was sufficient for its purposes,” reported the GAO.

“Without better evidence about the potential effects of either divesting or upgrading F-22 Block 20 aircraft, Congress may be impeded from making a well-informed decision on the merits of the Air Force’s proposal.”

Recommendations from the GAO that the USAF improve its ability to provide guidance and documentations to Congress regarding its aircraft retirement planning, stating that a previous attempt “provided insufficient details to Congress” about the factors that shaped its decision-making.

The USAF did not agree with the GAO’s recommendations.

Congress prohibits F-22 retirement until 2028

In the event, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) FY2023 issued a prohibition on reductions to the USAF’s F-22 inventory, effectively blocking the planned move to divest the F-22 Block 20 aircraft. In addition, US Federal law includes a provision to prohibit the USAF from divesting the aircraft until FY2028.

Published in May 2024 by the US Senate Committee on Armed Services, the NDAA FY2023 text stated the ban would end when the Secretary of the Air Force submits to the congressional defence committees “a detailed plan approved by the Secretary to conduct formal training for F-22 aircrews to ensure that the combat capability at operational units would not be degraded if the Air Force were to retire all F-22 Block 20 aircraft”.

Further, the NDAA FY2023 stated the prohibition on the divestment of Block 20 F-22 Raptors would be lifted when the Secretary of the US Air Force could report how the service would avoid “diminishing the combat effectiveness of the remaining F-22 aircraft, exacerbating the F-22 aircraft availability concerns, and complicating F-22 aircraft squadron maintenance issues”.