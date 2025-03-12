The US Air Force anticipates operating the B-52 fleet until 2050. Credit: Master Sgt Christopher Hibben / United States Air Force.

The US Air Force (USAF) has confirmed the completion of the first-ever live GBU-38 joint direct attack munitions drop by two B-52H Stratofortresses strategic bombers in Sweden.

This operation took place as part of the Bomber Task Force (BTF) mission, codenamed VIKING NEBULA, which is the 11th operation completed in this BTF iteration.

These missions are designed to support the objectives of the National Defense Strategy by deploying Air Force Global Strike Command’s (AFGSC) bomber forces.

Currently stationed with the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at RAF Fairford in the UK, the B-52s and their aircrews are engaged in operations alongside Nato allies and partners throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

This deployment aims to enhance collective firepower and advance integration with these forces.

In the latest operation, the B-52s were accompanied by two Swedish JAS 39 Gripens to the Vidsel Test Range, where they released GBU-38 joint direct attack munitions.

The mission was supported on the ground by both US and Swedish Joint Terminal Attack Controllers, and included a low-formation flyover of the Swedish Parliament to mark the first anniversary of the country’s Nato membership.

The B-52H Stratofortress is a long-range, heavy bomber capable of flying at high subsonic speeds and altitudes up to 50,000ft. It is equipped with electro-optical viewing sensors, forward-looking infrared, and targeting pods.

The US Air Force anticipates operating the B-52 fleet until 2050.

This move follows a deployment of four B-52H bombers by the USAF to conduct a BTF mission in the Indo-Pacific region, operated by the 96th Bomb Squadron from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana in 2023.