A B-52 Stratofortress arrives at Anderson AFB, Guam in support of a BTF mission. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh.

The US Air Force (USAF) has deployed its four B-52H Stratofortress bomber aircraft to carry out Bomber Task Force (BTF) mission in the Indo-Pacific region.

The long-range bombers are being operated by the 96th Bomb Squadron (BS) from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.

As part of this BTF mission, the deployed aircraft and airmen from 96th BS are operating out of Andersen AFB in Guam from last one month to perform daily deterrence tasks in the Indo-Pacific region.

USAF 96th BS operations director lieutenant colonel Benjamin Kempen said: “The strategic intent of the US in the Indo-Pacific region is to assure allies and deter aggression.

“By integrating with our allies in the area and ensuring international airspace and waterways are respected, B-52 helps US meet this strategic intent.”

The latest BTF mission allowed the deployed bomb squadron aircrews to practice every day and enhance their readiness, skills and capabilities to respond to regional threats.

During this BTF deployment, the B-52H Stratofortress aircraft’s crews performed multiple flying sorties that mimicked the conflict scenarios undertaken by aircrews in a real BTF mission.

Kempen added: “Practicing tactics, techniques, and procedures with joint land, sea, and air assets enables us to gain vital experience. Experience that will be valuable in future if we are called upon to defend and support our allies in Indo-Pacific.”

The BTF missions further reinforce the US’ National Defense Strategy (NDS) objectives of strengthening collective defence posture across the globe and B-52 fleet plays a crucial role in it.

The aircraft will soon be upgraded with new equipment.

96th BS BTF operations director major Joshua Dawkins said: “The B-52 will undergo a transformation in the near future that includes new engines, a new radar, as well as a transition to a four person crew.

“These advancements will keep B-52 proactively lethal as we continue towards the strategic deterrence of tomorrow.”