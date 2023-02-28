Caption: Air Force Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II. Source: Shutterstock

The US Air Force (USAF) is awarding about $18m in firm-fixed-price contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and L3Harris Technologies to develop the service’s Stand-in Attack Weapon programme.

The Stand-in Attack Weapon programme Phase 1.3 contracts, which stretch through to 26 August this year, provide for all activities associated with the statement of objectives and are also for the contractor’s proposal for Phase 1.3.

GlobalData’s report, “The Global Missiles & Missiles Defense Systems Market 2022-2032,” says North America is anticipated to be the second-largest missile market globally, with a revenue share of 28.5%. Due to the growth in the missile capabilities of adversaries China and Russia, the US is expected to continue spending significantly on MMDS throughout the forecast period.

Source: GlobalData Intelligence

Northrop Grumman is set to hold a 24.9% share of the North American market over 2022–32, garnering a total business of $34.7bn over the forecast period.

In June, Northrop Grumman said that they had received received three-month Air Force contracts for Stand-in Attack Weapon Development, so these new contracts are extensions on the follow-on options on the initial contract.

Lockheed Martin will fit the air-to-ground weapon internally on the Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter to counter targets in an anti-access area denial environment. Target requirements include anti-ship cruise missile launchers, Global Positioning System (GPS) jammers, anti-satellite systems, and integrated air defence systems.

Back in June, Airforce Technology reported that the missile design presented by Northrop Grumman for evaluation fulfils the requirements for the Stand-in Attack weapon development and other USAF programmes.

The contracting activity is the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center in Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.