Pilots of the future are expected to train in a innovative way when warfighter training in the future. Source: Defense Visual Distribution Information Service

The US Air Force has announced the selection of 37 companies to participate in the Training Systems Acquisition IV program, a significant contract worth $32.5bn.

This contract aims to support developing, installing, and sustaining advanced aircrew, maintenance, and system-specific training systems for global warfighter training. The contract is set to run until 31 May 2033, and covers various services and solutions provided by industry giants across the United States.

Aero Simulation Inc., Aerospace Training Systems Partners JV LLP, and Aviation Training Consulting LLC, were among the 37 companies selected by the US Air Force.

These companies will play a role in analysing, designing, developing, producing, installing, integrating, testing, and sustaining training systems to enhance warfighter training at various operating locations worldwide.

The USAF uses the 60-year-old T-38 Talon twin-jet trainer aircraft to train its pilots even as new designs evolve. Since 2011, the USAF has been developing a trainer jet and flight simulator package, the Advanced Pilot Trainer (APT), to replace the T-38.

The USAF currently uses the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet, part of a programme under constant evolution. The F-35 is a stealthy, multirole, conventional take-off and landing (CTOL) aircraft.

The USAF is also expected to witness the Next Generation Air Dominance programme’s sixth-generation combat aircraft in the next decade, according to GlobalData’s “US Defence Market 2022-2027” report.

The Training Systems Acquisition IV contract will support the Air Force’s training initiatives by providing training solutions for complex aircrew, maintenance, and system-specific programs. These programs will improve the readiness and capabilities of the US Air Force personnel.

Work under the Training Systems Acquisition IV contract will be carried out in the contiguous United States and across the globe, reflecting the Air Force’s commitment to supporting warfighter training in various operational environments.

The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Simulators Division, based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, will oversee and manage the execution of the Training Systems Acquisition IV contract.

The announcement of this contract signifies a step forward for the US Air Force in enhancing its training capabilities. With the support of these 37 industry leaders, the Air Force is poised to advance its training programs and equip its personnel with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their missions.