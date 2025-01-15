The US State Department has agreed a potential transaction that would see the Republic of Zambia purchase Bell 412 Enhanced Performance Medium-Lift Transport Helicopters in a deal valued at approximately $100m.
The potential sale is poised to be financed through a mix of Foreign Military Financing and funds from Zambia itself.
In December 2024, Bell Textron’s SUBARU Bell 412EPX secured EASA certification.
Bell Textron, based in Fort Worth, Texas, is identified as the principal contractor for this deal.
Congress was apprised of the potential sale by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which fulfilled its obligation of certification.
Zambia’s request encompasses the procurement of Bell 412 helicopters, with advanced avionic and navigation systems, including the Bell BasiX Pro Integrated Avionic System featuring Garmin GTN-750 and H-TAWS capabilities.
The package also covers training for pilots and maintainers, Contractor Field Service Representatives support, and a range of logistical elements such as aviation and ground support equipment, tools, test equipment, and initial spare parts, among others.
This sale is expected to bolster Zambia’s capabilities in peacekeeping, regional security, disaster response, and humanitarian aid, enhancing its operational reach and effectiveness in diverse weather conditions.
The acquisition is seen as consistent with US foreign policy and national security interests, promoting political stability and economic progress in South Central Africa without disrupting the regional military balance.
While offsets are commonly required by the purchasing nation, specifics will be determined during negotiations between Zambia and Bell Textron.
The implementation of this sale is said to not necessitate additional US personnel in Zambia.