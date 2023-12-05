The Saudi RE-3As is an extremely secret design, and rarely pictured. Credit: Carlos Menendez San Juan/Wikimedia Commons

The US State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Saudi Arabia of RE-3A Tactical Airborne Surveillance System (TASS) aircraft modernisation and related equipment for an estimated cost of $582m.

The 4 December announcement, published by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), stated that Saudi Arabia had earlier requested to purchase hardware and software modifications to modernise its fleet of RE-3A TASS aircraft.

Including in its request were seven GPS/INS security systems with selective anti-proofing module, five L3Harris BlackRock communications intelligence sensor suites, KY-100M narrowband/wideband secure communications terminals, integrated signals intelligence (SIGINT) systems, among other equipment. The principal contractor will be L3 Technologies, the DSCA stated.

According to GlobalData, Saudi Arabia operates two RE-3A TASS aircraft, and one RE-3B variant, all acquired from Boeing between 1981-1986. The RE-3A are among the Gulf Kindgom’s most secretive platforms, conducting SIGINT operations and the gathering of electronic data.

The aircraft are similar to the RC-135 Rivet Joint operated by the US and UK, which were derived from the C-135 design from Boeing. Saudi’s Arabia’s RE-3A/B aircraft share a common ancestry, through The Boeing 707 platform.

The Saudi RE-3A aircraft are similar to the RC-135 Rivet Joint design operated by the US and UK, which provide SIGINT/EW capability. Credit: US Air Force/Senior Airman Miles Wilson

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Saudi Arabia also operates five KE-3A tankers, which share the 707 design with the RE-3A/B SIGINT aircraft. The upgrade of the RE-3A could see them move to the RE-3B ‘Improved’ standard.

Rarely mentioned, in 2019 the DSCA referenced the Saudi Arabia’s RE-3s in an $800m follow-on support and maintenance contract, which was to provide equipment and spares for its C-130, KC-130, E-3, RE-3, and KE- 3 aircraft.

Saudi Arabia has the most capable military on the Gulf Peninsula and is a leading power in the Middle East region, offering a full spectrum set of capabilities, primarily through imports from the US and Europe.

The Kingdom’s defence expenditure increased from $55.5bn in 2019 to $69.1bn in 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 5.6% during period.