The US State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Saudi Arabia of RE-3A Tactical Airborne Surveillance System (TASS) aircraft modernisation and related equipment for an estimated cost of $582m.
The 4 December announcement, published by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), stated that Saudi Arabia had earlier requested to purchase hardware and software modifications to modernise its fleet of RE-3A TASS aircraft.
Including in its request were seven GPS/INS security systems with selective anti-proofing module, five L3Harris BlackRock communications intelligence sensor suites, KY-100M narrowband/wideband secure communications terminals, integrated signals intelligence (SIGINT) systems, among other equipment. The principal contractor will be L3 Technologies, the DSCA stated.
According to GlobalData, Saudi Arabia operates two RE-3A TASS aircraft, and one RE-3B variant, all acquired from Boeing between 1981-1986. The RE-3A are among the Gulf Kindgom’s most secretive platforms, conducting SIGINT operations and the gathering of electronic data.
The aircraft are similar to the RC-135 Rivet Joint operated by the US and UK, which were derived from the C-135 design from Boeing. Saudi’s Arabia’s RE-3A/B aircraft share a common ancestry, through The Boeing 707 platform.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Saudi Arabia also operates five KE-3A tankers, which share the 707 design with the RE-3A/B SIGINT aircraft. The upgrade of the RE-3A could see them move to the RE-3B ‘Improved’ standard.
Rarely mentioned, in 2019 the DSCA referenced the Saudi Arabia’s RE-3s in an $800m follow-on support and maintenance contract, which was to provide equipment and spares for its C-130, KC-130, E-3, RE-3, and KE- 3 aircraft.
Saudi Arabia has the most capable military on the Gulf Peninsula and is a leading power in the Middle East region, offering a full spectrum set of capabilities, primarily through imports from the US and Europe.
The Kingdom’s defence expenditure increased from $55.5bn in 2019 to $69.1bn in 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 5.6% during period.