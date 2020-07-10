US approves sale of F-35 JSF aircraft to Japan

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

The US State Department has agreed to approve a sale of 105 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft and related equipment to the Government of Japan for $23.11bn.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible foreign military sale (FMS).

Under the sale, Japan is also seeking the delivery of 63 F-35A conventional take­-off and landing (CTOL) aircraft, 42 F-35B short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) aircraft, 110 Pratt and Whitney (P&W) F135 engines and electronic warfare systems.

Additionally, the sale includes command, control, communications, computers and intelligence/ communications, navigation and identification, as well as autonomic logistics global support system, flight mission trainer, weapons employment capability, F-35 unique infrared flares, and F-35 performance-based logistics.

The US will also deliver flight test instrumentation, aircraft ferry and tanker support, spare and repair parts, support and test equipment, technical data and publications, training equipment, technical and logistics support services, in addition to other logistics support elements.



Once delivered, the aircraft will augment Japan’s operational aircraft inventory and enhance its air-to-air and air-to-ground self-defence capability.

The F-35 JSF will replace Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s (JASDF) F-4 aircraft.

The proposed sale supports the foreign policy and national security of the US by enhancing the security of a major non-Nato ally, maintaining Asia-Pacific region’s political stability and economic development.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company in Fort Worth, Texas, and P&W Military Engines in East Hartford, Connecticut, will be the prime contractors for the sale programme.

Post-delivery, the US representatives will conduct Contractor Engineering Technical Services (CETS) and Autonomic Logistics and Global Support (ALGS) in Japan.

In April this year, the US Air Force’s (USAF) B-1B Lancer conducted bilateral joint training with JASDF F-2s and F-15s off the coast of northern Japan.