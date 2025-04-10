The AMRAAM can function in both air-to-air and surface-launch scenarios. Credit: Mignon Pelletier/Flickr (Creative Commons).

The US State Department has approved an estimated $1.04bn (A$1.8bn) potential foreign military sale (FMS) of advanced medium range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAM) to Australian Defence Force.

RTX will serve as the principal contractor for the deal, which includes AIM-120C and AIM-120D AMRAAMs and related equipment.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has officially notified Congress of the potential sale.

Australia has expressed its intent to purchase up to 200 AIM-120C-8 AMRAAMs and a similar quantity of AIM-120D-3 AMRAAMs.

These missiles are used by 40 countries, including the US, and are compatible with various aircraft such as the F-15 Eagle variants, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F/A-18 Super Hornet, F-22 Raptor, Eurofighter Typhoon, JAS-39 Gripen, Tornado, and Harrier.

They are also the standard armament for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS).

The latest AMRAAM variant is currently operational on all F-35 Joint Strike Fighter models, marking it as the sole radar-guided air-to-air missile approved for the F-35.

The AMRAAM can function in both air-to-air and surface-launch scenarios.

The sale package also includes non-major defence equipment items such as missile containers, support equipment, spare parts, weapons system support, repair services, and more.

This proposed sale aligns with US foreign policy and national security objectives, reinforcing Australia’s role as a key ally in the Western Pacific.

The sale aims to bolster Australia’s self-defence capabilities without impacting the regional military balance.

The integration of this equipment into the Australian armed forces is expected to be seamless.

Earlier in January 2025, the US State Department sanctioned a potential FMS to Japan, involving AMRAAMs and associated equipment.