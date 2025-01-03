The AMRAAM’s versatility allows it to be used in both air-to-air and surface-launch scenarios. Credit: Vestman/Flickr (Creative Commons).

The US State Department has given its approval for a potential foreign military sale to Japan, involving Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and associated equipment,

RTX, based in Tucson, has been named as the principal contractor for this deal, estimated to cost $3.64bn (Y572bn).

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has officially notified Congress of this development.

Japan’s request includes up to 1,200 AIM-120D3/C8 AMRAAM, 20 AIM-120D3 guidance sections, including precise positioning provided by either Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module or M-Code, and up to four AIM-120C8 guidance sections.

These missiles are compatible with a range of aircraft, including the F-15, F-16, F/A-18, F-22, F-35, and several other platforms used by 40 countries worldwide.

The sale also encompasses non-missile items such as AMRAAM propulsion sections, warheads, AIM-120 captive air training missiles, missile containers, and control section spares; common munitions built-in test reprogramming equipment, ADU-891 adaptor group test sets, and more.

The AMRAAM’s versatility allows it to be used in both air-to-air and surface-launch scenarios.

It is also said to be the standard weapon on the national advanced surface-to-air missile system (NASAMS).

This proposed sale aims to bolster Japan’s defensive capabilities and support US foreign policy and national security objectives in the Indo-Pacific region.

It is expected to enhance Japan’s ability to respond to current and future threats without affecting the regional military balance.

This announcement comes after the US State Department approved a potential FMS to the Netherlands for AIM-120D3 AMRAAM and related equipment.

The total estimated value of the deal was $807m.