The US State Department has endorsed a potential foreign military sale (FMS) to the Netherlands for AIM-120D3 advanced medium range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAM) and associated equipment.
The total estimated cost is $807m (€767m) with RTX named as the principal contractor for the sale.
The Dutch government seeks to acquire a maximum of 226 AIM-120D3 AMRAAMs, as many as five AIM-120D3 AMRAAM guidance sections equipped with either Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module or M-Code for enhanced precision, and one AIM-120 AMRAAM Integrated Test Vehicle (ITV).
This acquisition follows the operational testing of the AIM-120D System Improvement Program (SIP)-3 in the fiscal year 2022.
Integrated testing of the AIM-120D3 missile configuration with the latest SIP-3F software began in June 2022 by the US Air Force and Navy, with completion in the fiscal year 2023.
Additional non-major defence equipment items included in the sale are control sections, missile containers, support equipment, KGV-135A encryption devices, spare parts, repair services, and logistical support, classified software delivery and support, among others.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has notified US Congress of this potential sale, which “will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe”.
This acquisition is intended to bolster the Netherlands’ defensive capabilities against both current and emergent threats. It aims to enhance all-condition, beyond-visual-range air defence capabilities for the protection of Dutch and allied military forces during peacetime transitions or active combat operations.
This will also augment the Netherlands’ contributions towards NATO’s collective defence objectives. The integration of this equipment into the Dutch military is expected to be seamless, given their existing use of AMRAAM systems.
The approval of this sale to the Netherlands follows a green light for a potential FMS of AIM-120D-3 AMRAAMs to Denmark in November 2024.