The US State Department has given the green light for a possible foreign military sale (FMS) of AIM-120D-3 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and related support elements to Denmark.
RTX Corporation has been named as the principal contractor for the sale.
The deal, valued at an estimated $744m, includes up to 203 AIM-120D-3 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM).
It also comprises up to nine AIM-120D-3 AMRAAM guidance sections, which will include precise positioning via either the Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module or M-Code.
The AIM-120D-3 missile, which is a variant of the AMRAAM missile, features modernised hardware and software enhancements. It is designed to address both current and future threats and is positioned to benefit from ongoing Agile software enhancements through system improvement program (SIP) initiatives.
Produced under the Form, Fit, Function Refresh programme, the missile integrates 15 updated circuit cards and operates on the latest SIP-3F software.
The US Air Force, in collaboration with Raytheon, concluded all developmental and operational testing for the AIM-120D-3, in July 2023.
The acquisition is expected to bolster Denmark’s combat capabilities to address current and future threats and will be seamlessly integrated into its existing military infrastructure.
Separately, Switzerland has requested to obtain support for the maintenance of its five PATRIOT fire units and associated missile inventory. This FMS is estimated to cost $450m (SFr391.5m).
The sale will aid Switzerland in its efforts to strengthen national defence and ensure interoperability with US and other European forces. Switzerland is well-positioned to integrate this equipment and services into its military.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said that both the proposed sales align with the foreign policy and national security goals of the US and help in promoting political stability and economic development in the region.
On 30 September 2020, the US approved the sale of five Patriot Configuration-3+ Modernized Fire Units and related equipment to Switzerland for an estimated cost of $2.2bn.
In November 2023, Switzerland became the 15th nation to use Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles.
GlobalData intelligence suggests that Switzerland’s investment in its MIM-104 Patriot missile defence system will reach $1.8bn from 2023 to 2033.