The US State Department has cleared a potential sale of 180 AIM-120C-7 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAM) to the Government of Hungary.

To be implemented under the foreign military sale route, the possible sale is estimated to cost around $500m.

If Congress approves the sale, Hungary will also receive four spare AIM-120C-7 AMRAAM guidance sections, spare AIM-120C-7 control sections, CATM-120C AMRAAM training missiles, missile containers, and classified software for the AN/MPQ-64F1 Sentinel radar.

The proposed sale will also include cryptographic and communication security devices, precision navigation equipment, weapons system equipment, common munitions and test equipment, training, integration and logistics support.



The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the US by improving the security of a Nato ally, which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.



“This sale is consistent with US initiatives to provide key allies in the region with modern systems that will enhance interoperability with US forces and increase security.”

The procurement of the weapons and systems is part of Hungary’s efforts to modernise its armed forces.

Additionally, the missiles will equip the country to create deterrence against regional threats and to defend its homeland.

The sale will also help Hungary to enhance interoperability with the US and other allies.

DSCA has stated that Raytheon Missile Systems will act as the prime contractor and integrator for the supply of AIM-120C-7 AMRAAM missiles and equipment.

In March, the state department approved Australia’s request to purchase up to 108 AIM-120C-7 AMRAAMs. This was followed by approval for up to 160 additional AIM-120C-7 missiles to Japan in May.

The AMRAAM missile provides flexibility in a range of operational scenarios, including air-to-air and surface-launch engagements.

Raytheon has supplied the missile to around 37 countries. The company’s AIM-120C7 missiles are fully integrated onto the Lockheed Martin-manufactured F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft.