With global tensions on the rise, the United States is taking steps to enhance military preparedness by investing in simulation and training, with the aim of improving readiness against emerging threats. Source: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

As tensions rise globally, the United States intensifies efforts to bolster military readiness through investments in simulation and training, aiming to optimise preparedness against emerging threats.

The United States is gearing up for a surge in military simulation and training spending, with forecasts indicating an annual expenditure exceeding $26bn up to 2028. This initiative is driven by a commitment to enhance military readiness and response capabilities.

Contrary to the traditional focus on combat hardware, this investment emphasises the importance of personnel preparedness and adaptability in the face of evolving geopolitical challenges. The allocation of resources into training systems is a strategic move to navigate the complexities of modern warfare.

According to GlobalData’s latest report, titled “United States (US) Defense Market Size, Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape, and Forecast to 2028,” the US military is directing funds towards optimising training systems across air, land, and sea domains. This investment, totaling an estimated $159bn between 2023 and 2028, highlights a shift towards holistic readiness enhancement.

Fox Walker, a defence analyst at GlobalData, emphasises the significance of this investment, stating, “Military simulation and training is the largest sector of the US defence market. The US plans to spend at least $26bn annually, highlighting the Department of Defense’s commitment to building up combat readiness within the armed forces.

For example, programs such as the Synthetic Training Environment (STE), though costly, will vastly improve the way the US Army delivers training capabilities.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

While a considerable portion of the budget—$137.2bn—is earmarked for land simulation and training, the geopolitical landscape necessitates a multifaceted approach. With escalating tensions in regions such as Eastern Europe and the Indo-Pacific, there is a growing imperative to fortify maritime capabilities to deter potential adversaries.

Walker points out the discrepancy in allocation, stating, “Considering the deterioration of US-China relations, it is perplexing that more money is not being spent on maritime simulation and training, given that most US responses to Chinese aggression in Taiwan would include a naval component.”

The removal of OpenAI’s ban on military AI usage further accentuates the potential for advancement in defence capabilities. Walker highlights the impact of AI, stating, “Whether it be the use of non-lethal technology, the development of military strategy, the auto-generation of virtual training environments, or simply the use of budgeting tools, there are many areas where AI can assist military leaders without causing harm to others or creating new weapons.”

As the global security landscape continues to evolve, the United States remains steadfast in its commitment. By prioritising investments in simulation and training, the nation aims to equip its armed forces with the necessary tools to navigate an increasingly complex and unpredictable world.