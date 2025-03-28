The MQ-9B aircraft are equipped for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions globally. Credit: © General Atomics.

The US State Department has approved a potential foreign military sale (FMS) to Qatar, involving MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) and associated equipment, with an estimated total cost of $1.96bn (QR7.15bn).

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has notified Congress of this prospective transaction.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Lockheed Martin, RTX, L3Harris, Boeing, and Leonardo are set to be the principal suppliers for the deal.

The sale includes eight MQ-9B RPA, 200 KMU-572 joint direct attack munition tail kits for guided bomb unit GBU-38 or laser JDAM GBU-54, and more.

In addition to the aircraft and munitions, the package encompasses a range of non-major depressive episode equipment.

It includes Honeywell TPE-331 turboprop engines, certifiable ground control stations, fuse systems, and communication security devices, among others.

The deal also covers spare and repair parts, consumables and accessories, and repair and return support, US Government and contractor engineering, technical, logistics support services, and more.

This proposed sale is aligned with US foreign policy and national security objectives.

It aims to enhance Qatar’s defence capabilities against current and future threats, contributing to political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.

The acquisition is expected to bolster Qatar’s homeland without impacting the regional military balance.

The MQ-9B aircraft are equipped for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions globally.

They feature enhanced radar, electro-optical/infrared sensors, and an extended wingspan of 79 feet for improved performance.

Earlier in March 2025, MQ-9B SkyGuardian RPA completed its first flight in Belgium which is set to become the first to be delivered to the country’s Ministry of Defence by General Atomics.

In addition, in October 2024, 31 MQ-9B Sky/Sea Guardian RPAS have been contracted by India’s Ministry of Defence.

General Atomics has secured this contract which has been executed under a FMS agreement. This FMS will see India acquire 15 Sky Guardian and 16 Sea Guardian drones.