February 23, 2022

US approves sale of LAIRCM LRUS for RAAF’s air mobility platforms

The systems will be installed as part of upgrades of the C-17A, KC-30A, and C-130J and other large aircraft.

The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a potential foreign military sale (FMS) of large aircraft infrared countermeasures (LAIRCM) line replaceable units (LRUs) to Australia.

The FMS has an estimated value of $122m and includes associated equipment.

Approved by the US State Department, the sale package includes the provision of 27 AN/AAQ 24(V)N LAIRCM system processor replacements (LSPR) and 30 Guardian Laser Turret Assemblies (GLTA).

The deal also includes LAIRCM control indicator unit replacements (CIURs), advanced threat warning (ATW) missile sensors, smart card assemblies (SCAs), high-capacity cards/user data memory cards (HCCs/UDMs) and simple key loaders.

In addition, Australia has requested repair/return, integration and testing, personnel training, technical and logistics support services and other related support.

The systems will be installed on the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) large air mobility aircraft, including the C-17A Globemaster, KC-30A multi-role tanker transport, and C-130J Super Hercules.

It is part of the ongoing modernisation efforts for the platforms.

The countermeasures will boost the RAAF aircrafts’ capability to defeat existing and future threats while protecting themselves.  

In a statement, DSCA said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States. Australia is one of our most important allies in the Western Pacific.

“It is vital to the US national interest to assist our ally in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defence capability.”

Northrup Grumman and Boeing are serving as the primary contractors.

