US approves $385m Joint Standoff Weapons sale to Oman

A USAF’s F-16C Fighting Falcon releases an AGM-154 joint standoff weapon over the Utah Test and Training Range. Credit: US Air Force, photo by Master Sgt. Michael Ammons.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a potential foreign military sale (FMS) of Joint Standoff Weapons (JSOW) to Oman.

The estimated value of the potential sale is approximately $385m, including other associated equipment. It has already been approved by the US State Department.

As part of the deal, the US will deliver a total of 48 AGM-154C JSOW air-to-surface missiles, along with dummy air and captive air training missiles, free flight vehicles, environmental determination test vehicles and containers.

The Government of Oman has also requested to provide associated mission planning and integration support, testing support, munitions storage security and training, transportation, tools and test equipment, spare/repair parts, support equipment, as well as other personnel and training equipment.

The agency further noted that the execution of the FMS would require the deployment of US Government and contractor representatives to Oman to carry out technical reviews and provide other support.

Personnel will be sent on annual trips for up to seven years.

Furthermore, the package includes publications/technical documentation, weapon operational flight programme software development, programme support and the US government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense has been selected as the prime contractor for the proposed sale.

With JSOW, the Royal Air Force of Oman will boost its capabilities to safeguard the country’s borders, airspace and territorial waters.

It will be a force multiplier for Oman to deter various regional adversaries.

In a statement, DSCA said: “Recent attacks on ships in the Gulf of Oman have increased Oman’s need for weapons that enable it to defend its territorial waters and ensure freedom of navigation.”