Pete Hegseth and Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin stand for national anthems before a Pentagon meeting, 13 April 2026. Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brann.

The US and Indonesia have established the Major Defense Cooperation Partnership (MDCP), aiming to strengthen bilateral defence ties and advance regional stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Pete Hegseth, US Secretary of War, and Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin formally announced the partnership at the Pentagon on 13 April 2026.

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The MDCP is structured around three main pillars, which are military modernisation and capacity building, training and professional military education, and joint exercises and operational cooperation.

A joint statement from both nations said all of these pillars are carried out with “mutual respect and national sovereignty” as guiding principles.

The two countries intend for these areas to enhance both sides’ operational readiness and defence capabilities.

As part of the agreement, the US and Indonesia will seek innovative joint initiatives. These are expected to include the co-development of advanced asymmetric defence systems, exploration of maritime, subsurface, and autonomous technologies, as well as joint efforts in maintenance, repair, and overhaul to improve military preparedness.

Both countries have agreed to expand joint special forces training and deepen professional military education exchanges.

The arrangement is also planned to encourage the formation of defence alumni links, further enhancing military-to-military engagement and institutional ties.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said: “This [partnership] signifies the strength and potential of our security relationship … bolsters regional deterrence, and advances our shared commitment to peace through strength.”

This partnership is representative of the continued development of the US-Indonesia bilateral defence relationship, built upon decades of cooperation, the joint statement added.

Both countries recognise each other as important partners and reaffirm their commitment to cooperation based on mutual respect, sovereignty, and shared interest in regional peace and stability.

The MDCP follows over 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations, with formal ties dating back to 1949.

“Both countries recognise each other as important partners and reaffirm their commitment to cooperation based on mutual respect, sovereignty, and shared interest in regional peace and stability,” the statement read.