View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
July 18, 2022

US approves $950m FMS of AIM-120 C-8 or D AMRAAMs to Norway

Principal contractor of the FMS is Raytheon Missile Systems Company in Tucson, Arizona.

US Norway
An AIM-120 AMRAAM fitted onto a fighter jet. Credit: Ejército del Aire Ministerio de Defensa España/ Flickr (Creative Commons).

The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a potential foreign military sale (FMS) of AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAMs) to Norway.

The estimated $950m FMS has been approved by the US State Department and includes associated equipment and support.

As part of this deal, the Norwegian Government has requested up to 205 AIM-120 D-series AMRAAMs, 60 AIM-120C-8 or D-series AMRAAMs, and four AIM-120D AMRAAM guidance sections.

The proposed deal also includes AIM-120 control sections, Captive Air Training Missiles (CATMs), and missile containers.

The US will also provide various equipment, including integration support and test, weapon system support, transportation, repair and return support and equipment, consumables, accessories and other related elements of logistical and programme support.

The principal contractor of this potential FMS is Raytheon Missile Systems Company in Tucson, Arizona.

In a statement, DSCA said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the US by improving the security of a Nato ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.”

The AMRAAMs sale will provide advanced air-to-air capabilities to the Norwegian fleet of F-35A Lightning II aircraft, allowing the country to meet existing and future threats.

According to the agency, this sale will also allow Norway to fulfil Nato missions and meet US European Command’s goal of combined air operations interoperability and standardisation between the US and Norwegian forces.

Related Companies
NUCAP Energy

Improved Material Composites for Better Defense

Visit Profile
Sky Power GmbH

Fuel and Gas Engines for Unmanned Aircraft

Visit Profile
LMB

Brushless Fans, Motors and Blowers

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Airforce Technology