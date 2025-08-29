A missile launched from an air defence system. Credit: Anelo/Shutterstock.com.

The US State Department has approved a potential $825m foreign military sale (FMS) of ERAM Air Delivered Munitions and ancillary equipment to Ukraine.

Ukraine seeks to procure up to 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) missiles, complemented by an equivalent number of embedded global positioning system/inertial navigation systems featuring selective availability anti-spoofing module capabilities.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

The proposed package also includes non-major defence equipment items such as missile containers, stoker pylons, various component parts, support apparatus, a range of spare parts and consumables, alongside repair and return support services.

Additional provisions encompass weapons software, classified software support, mission planning system hardware, transportation assistance, and comprehensive engineering, technical, and logistics support services from both US government entities and private contractors.

Zone 5 Technologies along with CoAspire have been identified as the principal contractors for this potential transaction.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of the sale.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The sale is aligned with US foreign policy and national security goals, aiming to enhance the security of Ukraine, said DSCA.

The acquisition is also anticipated to augment Ukraine’s defensive capabilities against current and prospective threats.

Funding for this procurement will be sourced from financial contributions by Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway, in addition to foreign military financing provided by the US.

DSCA said: “The ERAM is an example of working together with our Nato allies to develop a capable and scalable system capable of being delivered on a fast timeline.”

Currently, there is no known offset agreement associated with this potential sale; however, any such agreements would be determined through negotiations between Ukraine and the respective contractors, said the agency.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up