The programme’s initial phase focuses on fielding “attritable” systems within 18 to 24 months. Credit: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia/The Department of Defense.

US Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) deputy director Aditi Kumar has confirmed that the department is on schedule with its ambitious plan to deploy a vast array of autonomous systems across various combat arenas as part of the Replicator 1 initiative.

The unit has also initiated the second phase, which concentrates on developing capabilities to counteract drone threats.

Kumar also shared insights into how the organisation is incorporating feedback from the initial Replicator project while advancing to subsequent stages designed to equip soldiers with advanced tools.

Launched by Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks in August 2023, the Replicator is part of the DoD’s strategy to address challenges outlined in the National Defense Strategy, which identifies China as a key competitor.

The programme’s initial phase focuses on fielding “attritable” autonomous systems within 18 to 24 months.

This approach aligns with Pentagon efforts to mitigate risks associated with China’s military growth.

Kumar said: “Our acquisition enterprise is sprinting, and our commercial vendors are sprinting to pull these off the production lines and get them into the hands of the warfighter.”

She highlighted that an essential objective of the Replicator initiative is to refine and quicken the overall defence procurement process and hasten the delivery of vital defence technologies.

In this vein, DIU is committed to applying insights from each phase of Replicator to future iterations.

In September 2024, Hicks directed attention towards Replicator 2, which will tackle the increasing threat small uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) pose to US forces and facilities both abroad and within national borders.

Hicks has also established an 18-to-24-month goal for delivering these new capabilities to combat forces.

Kumar confirmed that DIU is managing both phases simultaneously while adhering to planned schedules.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III recently approved a classified strategy aimed at consolidating the Department of Defense’s (DOD) efforts against unmanned system threats across various domains.

Last month, the DoD expanded its Replicator portfolio by adding two new UAS models—the Ghost-X from Anduril Industries and Performance Drone Works’ C-100 UAS.