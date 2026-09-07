A MagNav system was successfully tested during a flight over the Pacific Ocean from Seattle’s Puget Sound to southern Alaska and back. Credit: Defense Intelligence Agency.

The US Defence Innovation Unit (DIU) has successfully flight-tested a magnetic navigation system capable of guiding aircraft across open oceans completely independent of GPS.

The test, part of the agency’s MagNav programme with Honeywell Aerospace, used quantum sensors to guide an Embraer 170 aircraft over the Pacific, introducing a new era in aviation navigation and military security.

The flight, which took place between Seattle’s Puget Sound and southern Alaska, relied solely on the MagNav system’s ability to read the Earth’s magnetic field.

According to DIU, the quantum sensor-based technology provided an 89% improvement in position accuracy over legacy backup navigation options, such as radar mapping and visual cues, during the four-hour, 23-minute GPS-denied mission.

Developed from DIU’s “Transition of Quantum Sensing” programme initiated in spring 2024, MagNav aims to deliver robust navigation solutions immune to GPS jamming and spoofing.

The agency said 72 companies responded to the initial call for proposals, with Honeywell Aerospace ultimately leading prototype development.

DIU’s Kill Web portfolio, deputy director Kyle Norman said: “This is a significant win for the department’s quantum sensing priorities, showcasing that MagNav capabilities are no longer a distant research goal. We moved from problem sourcing to solicitation to prototype in a matter of months.”

The technology works by leveraging quantum sensors to interpret the Earth’s natural magnetic signatures.

Unlike satellite signals, which can be disrupted or manipulated, these magnetic cues remain constant and tamper-proof, allowing pilots to navigate regardless of weather, light or electronic interference, the agency said.

The test also addressed challenges encountered over the ocean, where conventional backup systems struggle due to the lack of geographic features.

DIU stated that classical inertial sensors tend to drift, resulting in accumulating errors over time. MagNav’s real-time, continuous magnetic mapping addresses this limitation, maintaining high positional accuracy over featureless environments.

According to DIU, the results were accessible to pilots via standard tablets, demonstrating that fielding the new technology would not require major cockpit modifications.

Following the initial success, Honeywell and DIU plan to conduct further demonstrations later this year, including a test on a US military C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft.

The agency said these efforts are intended to bolster national security by ensuring reliable navigation for both military and commercial aviators, even in scenarios where GPS networks are compromised or unavailable.