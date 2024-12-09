Donald Trump speaking at an event in Maryland, 24 February 2024. Now President-elect, the forthcoming leader of the free world has a propensity for ‘strongman’ politics, where a global balance of power hinges on the notion of might is right. This is not necessarily an isolationist approach to foreign and defence policy. Credit: Shutterstock/Jonah Elkowitz.

US defence policy in an age of strategic competition hinges on solid alliances, observed the Secretary of State for Defense, Lloyd J. Austin, in a speech at the Reagan National Defense Forum on 7 December 2024.

Austin, who now has just over a month left in government, emphasised that “America is weaker when it stands alone.” This was his advice to president-elect Donald Trump as the Biden administration prepares “to pass the baton” on 20 January 2025.

Fearing the rising tide of isolationism, largely based on Trump’s reversion to US troop deployments abroad, Austin warned that “there is no such thing as a safe retreat from today’s interwoven world.”

US Secretary of State for Defense, Lloyd J. Austin, probes Trumpist isolationism as he sees it, during the Reagan National Defense Forum session, 7 December 2024. Credit: Reagan National Defense Forum.

US isolationism is a foreign and self-defence policy that has its roots in the years after the country secured its independence from Great Britain in the late eighteenth-century, and could be said to have lasted until 1941 when the US entered World War II. It is a policy of non-interventionism and neutrality as the country sought to act solely on its own interests.

However; Trump’s second term appears to be guided by, perhaps, a more damaging conception of the international order than isolationism. His geopolitical model is based on his sympathy for so-called ‘strongman’ politics, wherein might is right. This model threatens ties with Nato, and foremost Ukraine, more than any notion of global retreat.

Selling out Ukraine

Russia continues to test Ukraine’s defences in Kursk and Eastern Ukraine. Marginal Russian gains are being made towards Pokrovsk and Kurakhove as the aggressor seeks to “level the frontline in Western Donetsk.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

These gains have come at the cost of up to 1,500 Russian losses per day in November, according to the UK government.

In the backdrop, Trump’s position is to sell out Ukraine in an effort to bring an end to the (nearly) three-year long war in Eastern Europe. This decision comes as part of the future US president’s vision to ‘end all wars’.

This policy direction is not akin to taking a backseat in global affairs and fixating on its own territorial interests. Rather, forcing Ukraine to the negotiating table on the backfoot will break with the Nato policy of supporting Ukraine come what may.

Future negotiations, which Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned for the first time in recent weeks, are becoming a reality. Ukraine is still on the backfoot in military terms, even if Russia’s global presence has taken a hit with the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria this past week.

Donald Trump (left) shakes hands with Ukrainian head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy (right), 7 December. Credit: Office of the President of Ukraine.

However, the Ukrainian head of state is still working to secure the best for Ukraine before any prospective talks. Last week, he stated that “the peace [must be] just for all of us” during a trilateral discussion with Trump and the French president, Emmanuel Macron.

On the contrary, Trump’s policy will inevitably cede Ukrainian territory to Russia as part of a balance-of-power system in which America and its adversaries split control. As a result, this will bring about a frozen conflict in the region that will inevitably thaw into armed conflict in the coming years.

Strangely, this would also send an alarming and inconsistent message to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), whose military aggression is challenging US values in the Indo-Pacific region.

Indo-Pacific focus

Trump’s Ukraine policy is inconsistent with his China policy, which will likely be in line with that of the Biden administration when it comes to defence and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific.

“Allowing the PRC to ‘take’ the island [Taiwan] will make president Trump look weak on China.” Fox Walker, GlobalData defence analyst

“Shielding Taiwanese democracy and human rights concerns may take a backseat in the second Trump administration.” However, “allowing the PRC to ‘take’ the island will make president Trump look weak on China in the eyes of many across the globe,” according to Fox Walker, GlobalData defence analyst, in a briefing on ‘Arms Transfers in the Second Trump Administration’ (8 November 2024).

This is especially true since China represents a more dangerous strategic peer to the US economically and militarily. Should the US fail to deter the PRC in the Indo-Pacific – where 60% of global shipping currently passes, and is anticipated to account for more than half of global GDP – then US strategic interests will be compromised.

“If his campaign promises are any guide,” Walker summarised, “the second Trump administration is likely to dramatically raise tensions with Nato allies and Ukraine, while providing support to those who show him favour or advance the strategic competition with China.”