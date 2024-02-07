At the Iranian Military Museum, an Israeli drone used for espionage purposes is exhibited with a monitor displaying Ali Khamenei in the background. Source: saeediex/Shutterstock

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has revealed a series of sanctions against a network of suppliers facilitating Iran’s development of ballistic missiles and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

The move aims to disrupt illicit procurement channels and hold accountable those involved in exporting weapons to terrorist proxy groups.

In a decisive move aimed at curbing Iran’s military ambitions, the US Treasury has imposed sanctions on a prominent procurement network facilitating the development of Iran’s ballistic missile and UAV programmes. The targeted entities, spanning Iran and Hong Kong, have been identified as covert procurement fronts for individuals actively supporting Iran’s military organisations, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Iran is currently supplying Russia with weapons, including loitering munitions, which are being used in Ukraine. The US, the UK, and the EU have all sanctioned either Iran or firms linked to the weapons supplied by Iran, marking a new conflict point in Iranian/US relations, as per GlobalData’s US defence market intelligence.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

In 2023, the US escalated efforts to disrupt Iran’s UAV programmes, targeting a multinational network across four countries involved in facilitating Iran’s UAV development. These actions came amidst concerns about Iran’s support for Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian E. Nelson emphasised the gravity of Iran’s proliferation of advanced weaponry, “Iran’s continued proliferation of its advanced conventional weapons, including the UAVs and missiles that target US soldiers, remains a critical threat to the stability of the region.

We will not hesitate to leverage our full suite of tools to disrupt the illicit procurement networks that supply the components for these weapons systems, as well as hold accountable those who seek to export these weapons to terrorist proxy groups.”

In November 2023, the US responded to attacks on its personnel in Iraq and Syria by conducting a strike on an Iranian-linked weapons storage facility in Eastern Syria, using two F-15 Strike Eagle fighters.

The designated entities, including Hong Kong-based front companies FY International Trading Co., Limited, Duling Technology HK Limited, and Advantage Trading Co., Limited, have been implicated in facilitating the procurement of sensitive technology and materials crucial for Iran’s missile and UAV programmes. Additionally, Narin Sepehr Mobin Istatis, an Iran-based subsidiary of one of the sanctioned entities, has been targeted for its complicity in supporting Iran’s military objectives.

Of particular concern is the role played by Hong Kong-based front company China Oil and Petroleum Company Limited, which is implicated in arranging contracts and selling Iranian commodities worth hundreds of millions of dollars for the benefit of the IRGC-QF. The sanctions serve as a warning from the US to entities engaging in transactions with designated individuals or organisations, with stringent penalties for violators.

Extensive battlefield experience gained from conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, coupled with a surge in loitering munitions sales, is projected to propel the global military UAV market to nearly $18bn by 2033, according to a report by GlobalData.

The US is showing resolve to counter Iran’s destabilising activities and to prevent the proliferation of advanced weaponry to rogue actors and terrorist groups. By targeting the financial networks enabling Iran’s military expansion, the US aims to disrupt the flow of resources fuelling Tehran’s aggressive agenda while signalling its commitment to regional security and stability.