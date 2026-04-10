A Chilean Air Force KC-135 provides in-flight refuelling for USAF F-35 Lighting II aircraft near Chile. Credit: U.S. Southern Command via X.

The US and Chilean Air Force (FACh) have conducted their first-ever air-to-air refuelling of two US F-35A Lightning II jets using a Chilean KC-135 Stratotanker.

This operation took place on 4 April 2026, as the F-35A Demonstration Team was en route to participate in the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) expo in Santiago, Chile.

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The F-35s departed from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and travelled approximately 10 hours to Chile.

During the initial part of the journey, a KC-135R Stratotanker from MacDill Air Force Base provided support, carrying out four refuellings for each jet.

Upon reaching the vicinity of the Peru-Ecuador border, a Chilean Air Force KC-135 continued the mission, delivering around 41,000 pounds of fuel across four refuellings for each aircraft and accompanying them into Chilean airspace.

This collaboration is a “target of opportunity” to integrate with a trusted US military partner, captain Austin McDaniel, F-35A Demonstration Team safety observer and one of the two F-35A pilots said.

He noted that discussions regarding joint refuelling had occurred previously but this was the first time the opportunity had arisen. The two crews used NATO standards to facilitate their coordination.

McDaniel said: “It worked well beyond what I expected. The Chileans far exceeded my expectations. They were excellent; their pilots and boom operators were top-notch. I think there were a little bit of nerves on both sides for that first refuel, but it went off just as smoothly as I’ve ever seen it.”

The Chilean KC-135 that took part in the operation was piloted by major Diego Casaubon, deputy commander of Transport Group 10 in the Chilean Air Force.

He indicated that the squadron had long considered collaborating with US F-35s and had prepared for such a scenario.

“For us, it was one of the best missions we had. The FACh and U.S. Air Force have always had a really good relationship, and now this is a next level of partnership and trust,” Diego Casaubon added.

The F-35A Demonstration Team is set to perform aerial demonstrations at FIDAE through 12 April, with further cooperative engagements planned for the return journey.

FIDAE is an aerospace and defence exhibition organised by the Chilean Air Force every two years.