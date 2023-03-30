Image of a Kuwait – Air Force KC-130J Hercules aircraft. Credit: Shadman Samee/Flickr(Creative Commons).

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a potential foreign military sale (FMS) of additional actuated devices and support to Kuwait.

The proposed sale has already been approved by the US State Department.

Valued at approximately $59.1m, the sale package involves delivery of additional Cartridge Actuated Device/Propellant Actuated Devices (CAD/PAD) along with the associated engineering, technical, logistics and programme support.

Currently, the US has not selected any prime contractor for the execution of this FMS.

According to DSCA, this selection will be based on a competitive contract solicitation after the sale case implementation.

The defence articles included under this sale will support Kuwait’s fleet of F/A-18 strike aircraft and KC-130/J tanker aircraft.

The newly requested CAD/PAD will be added to an initial $48.2m FMS case, which included the delivery of CAD/PAD items and support for the calendar years 2025 and 2026.

The DSCA informed that the original FMS case was under Congressional notification threshold.

In a statement, DSCA said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the US by helping to improve the security of a major non-Nato ally that has been an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.

“The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

Delivery of additional CAD/PAD items is expected to provide the necessary equipment and sustainment support to Kuwait for maintaining its air defence capabilities that are crucial for safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity.

The sale will also help Kuwait in fulfilling its national defence requirements.

Earlier this month, US-based Aviation Training Consulting received a contract modification to provide continued KC130J support services for the Kuwait Air Force.

In July last year, the US approved a $397m FMS of advanced weapon systems to support Kuwait’s Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft programme.