The US State Department has approved a potential Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Bahrain, authorising the provision of F-16 sustainment and related equipment at an estimated value of $445m.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress of the potential sale on 1 December 2025.

Bahrain seeks to procure aircraft components, missile containers, radar receiver parts, guidance and control section spares, weapons system support, ground handling equipment, instruments, and laboratory equipment.

These items will supplement a previously implemented FMS case valued at $47m, which did not require congressional notification due to its lower threshold.

The original case included modifications to aircraft, Computer Program Identification Numbers (CPINs), maintenance support equipment, launcher spare parts, consumables, repair and return support, and software deliveries. It also covered technical documentation, studies, surveys, transportation support, and both US government and contractor engineering and logistics services.

General Electric Aerospace and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics have been identified as the primary contractors for the proposed sustainment package.

According to the DSCA, the proposed sale aims to enhance Bahrain’s ability to address current and future security challenges by maintaining a credible deterrent capability.

The package is expected to bolster Bahrain’s interoperability with US forces and other regional partners during joint operations.

The DSCA also noted that Bahrain should be able to integrate the new equipment without difficulty.

The State Department emphasised that the sale would not alter the military balance in the region or negatively impact US defence readiness.

Additionally, no additional US government or contractor personnel are expected to be assigned to Bahrain as part of this transaction.

In August 2025, the US State Department gave its approval for a potential $500m FMS of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and associated support to Bahrain.

