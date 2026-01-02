Lockheed Martin received the award through a sole source process. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

The US Department of War (DoW) has announced a contract to Lockheed Martin valued at up to $328.5m to supply advanced sensor pods and support equipment to the Taiwan Air Force.

The arrangement covers the procurement and delivery of 55 Legion Enhanced Infrared Search and Track sensor pods, including associated processors and containers.

Contracted work will take place in Orlando, Florida, with completion scheduled by 30 June 2031.

The contract addresses what has been described as an urgent operational requirement for Taiwan’s fixed-wing aircraft fleet.

Lockheed Martin received this award through a sole source process.

At the time of the announcement, $157.3m in foreign military sales funding was committed.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Electronic Systems Contracting Branch based in Warner Robins, Georgia is responsible for overseeing this procurement.

This agreement forms part of ongoing US foreign military sales to Taiwan.

The development takes place amid continued security cooperation between the US and Taiwan.

The sensor pods will allow Taiwan’s aircraft to enhance detection and tracking capabilities during flight operations.

