Stalker XE Block 25 UAV during Lockheed Martin Skunk Works trial. Credit: Lockheed Martin Aeronautics/PRNewswire.

Lockheed Martin Skunk Works has carried out a live demonstration of AI-driven mission contingency management (AI/MCM) using a Stalker XE Block 25 uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) and a modified Alta X 2.0 drone from Drone Amplified.

During the test, the AI system in the ground command-and-control (C2) system detected simulated fuel issues, generated alternative plans, and presented these to the operator within seconds.

The operator then selected a preferred course of action, after which the AI reassigned the Stalker’s mission to the Alta X and instructed the Stalker to return to base.

The demonstration aimed to show how autonomous systems can adjust mission parameters when unexpected events take place.

The operator, supported by the AI agent, managed to address contingencies while maintaining oversight of other operational tasks.

Lockheed Martin Skunk Works vice president and general manager OJ Sanchez said: “This demonstration proves AI can move from the lab to the battlefield, delivering a multitude of capabilities ranging from autonomous decision-making to rapid data flow between unmanned vehicles across air, ground and synthetic environments.

“By fusing AI‑enabled UAV replanning with UGV capabilities, we give warfighters the safety, speed and confidence they need to act first in contested environments.”

Lockheed Martin also integrated its STAR.SDK software as part of the trial, connecting the AI contingency management application to a user interface.

This interface provided operators with chat-based options for re-tasking drones during the scenario.

According to the company, STAR.SDK functions within the wider STAR.OS constellation, supporting rapid development and deployment of AI services and interoperability across uncrewed platforms.

The UAVs contributed mission data to a unified C2 node that also directed an unmanned ground vehicle in Kansas, coordinated with additional UAVs supplied by Fulcrum.

This setup demonstrated the capacity for one mobile command point to support and control multiple uncrewed air and ground vehicles in various operational configurations across dispersed locations.

