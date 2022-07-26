View all newsletters
July 26, 2022

US to provide AMRAAMs and F-15SG munitions to Japan and Singapore

The estimated cost of FMS to Japan is $293m and to Singapore is around $630m.

US Japan
Japan has requested the sale of 150 AIM-120C-7/C-8 AMRAAMs and related equipment from the US. Credit: US Department of Defense/commons.wikimedia.org.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a potential foreign military sale (FMS) of AIM-120C-7/8 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAMs) to Japan.

The estimated sale cost including the supply of associated equipment is around $293m.

Approved by the US State Department, the FMS includes 150 AIM-120C-7/C-8 AMRAAMs, three AIM-120 AMRAAM guidance sections, AIM-120 missile containers and control sections, spare, repair parts, along with weapon and support equipment.

The principal contractor of the FMS is Raytheon Missile Systems.

In a press statement, the DSCA said: “The proposed sale will improve Japan’s capability to meet current and future threats by defending the Japanese homeland and US personnel stationed there.”

The DSCA has also notified Congress of another FMS of F-15SG munitions, related equipment, as well as follow-on training and sustainment services to Singapore.

The $630m sale has also been approved by the US State Department.

The proposed package involves 90 MXU-651 air foil groups (AFGs) for 2,000lb Paveway II (PWII), GBU-10; 90 MAU-169 or MAU-209 computer control groups (CCGs) for 2000lb PWII, GBU-10; 140 MXU-650 AFGs for 500lb PW-II, GBU-12; and 140 MAU-169/MAU-209 CCGs for 500lb PWII, GBU 12.

Additionally, the FMS includes 200 FMU-152 fuses; 20 joint direct attack munition (JDAM) KMU-556 tail kits for GBU-31; laser JDAM’s 22 JDAM KMU-572 tail kits, GBU-54; among others.

According to DSCA, this FMS has no prime contractor and the required manpower support will be determined by competition, with a supply of defence articles expected from the US inventory.

The sale will allow Singapore Air Force to support its Peace Carvin-V detachment training programme.

