Unarmed Minuteman III ICBM launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. Credit: U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Draeke Layman.

The US Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) has conducted a test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Designated as GT 254, the test conducted on 5 November 2025 aimed to assess the reliability, operational readiness and accuracy of the ICBM weapon system.

The launch was initiated by AFGSC Airmen from the 625th Strategic Operations Squadron, who used the Airborne Launch Control System (ALCS) while aboard a US Navy E-6B Mercury aircraft.

This procedure tested both the ICBM and the ALCS, which serves as a backup command and control system for the missile force.

The 377th Test and Evaluation Group, the dedicated ICBM test organisation, managed all aspects of preparation and execution for this launch.

The 576th Flight Test Squadron Commander Lieutenant Colonel Karrie Wray said: “GT 254 is not just a launch – it’s a comprehensive assessment to verify and validate the ICBM system’s ability to perform its critical mission. The data collected during the test is invaluable in ensuring the continued reliability and accuracy of the ICBM weapon system.”

Following launch from California, the Minuteman III’s re-entry vehicle travelled about 4,200 miles before landing at the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site located at Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

The site is equipped with specialised sensors, including high-fidelity metric and signature radars, optical devices, and telemetry systems to collect key data during the terminal stage of flight.

Staff at Reagan Test Site will analyse this information to support research and development as well as other defence programmes.

Airmen from all three AFGSC missile wings formed part of the task force supporting this operation.

Maintenance personnel from F.E. Warren Air Force Base’s 90th Missile Wing in Wyoming provided technical support during preparations.

Air Force Global Strike Command Commander General S.L. Davis said: “As we modernise to the Sentinel weapon system, we must continue to maintain the readiness of the existing Minuteman III fleet. GT 254 helps fulfil that commitment, ensuring its continued accuracy and reliability.”

This missile test took place a few days after US President Donald Trump instructed the War Department, formerly known as the Department of Defense, to restart nuclear weapons testing.

The AFGSC said it was a “routine” test, scheduled years in advance.

In May 2025, USAF also completed a successful Minuteman III ICBM test launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

