The US State Department has approved a potential $1.33bn foreign military sale (FMS) of AIM-120D Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and associated support to Poland.

Poland aims to procure 400 AIM-120D3 AMRAAMs, 16 AIM-120D3 AMRAAM guidance sections with selective availability anti-spoofing capabilities or M-Code, and one instrumented test vehicle.

This sale is intended to bolster Poland’s air defence capabilities, aligning with the foreign policy and national security objectives of the US by supporting a Nato ally.

The acquisition will enhance Poland’s ability to counter current and future threats, safeguard its forces, and contribute more significantly to Nato’s collective defence arrangements.

These missiles are compatible with a range of aircraft, including the F-15 Eagle series, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F/A-18 Super Hornet, F-22 Raptor, and the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, amongst others.

The AMRAAM is also a component of the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS).

In the fiscal year 2024, Poland allocated a defence budget of $36.4bn. Projections indicate that from 2025 to 2029, the country’s defence spending will experience an annual growth rate exceeding 4%, according to a GlobalData report.

Following years of fluctuating and modest increases in defence investment, Poland witnessed a significant escalation in its military expenditures starting in 2023. This trend is anticipated to persist over the next few years, the report notes.

In the year 2024, expenditure on missile and missile defence systems represented the largest portion of Poland’s defence market. It is expected that this segment will maintain its dominance throughout the projected period.

Additionally, the sale package includes non-major defence equipment (MDE) items such as missile containers, common munitions built-in-test reprogramming equipment (CMBRE), and comprehensive US engineering and logistics support services.

Poland, already equipped with AMRAAMs, is expected to integrate the new missiles seamlessly into its military framework.

RTX is named as the principal contractor for the sale.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has submitted the necessary certification to Congress to notify them of the proposed sale. The agency noted that this proposed sale is not anticipated to disrupt the regional military balance.

This comes after the US State Department approved a potential FMS to the Australian Defence Force for AMRAAM missiles, valued at approximately $1.04bn earlier in April 2025.