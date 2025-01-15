The Uruguayan Air Force (FAU), in conjunction with the country’s Ministry of National Defense (MDN), has finalised firm orders for five A-29 Super Tucano planes from Embraer.
This move follows an initial order placed in August 2024 and includes mission equipment, logistical support services, and a flight simulator.
The acquisition is a part of the FAU’s ongoing efforts to modernise and extend its operational range.
The A-29 Super Tucano is engineered to perform an array of missions, such as close air support and air patrol, advanced training, JTAC, forward air controller, air and tactical coordinator, Armed ISR, border surveillance, and more.
It has advanced HMI avionics systems integrated into an airframe designed to operate from unpaved runways, featuring both active and passive survivability.
The integration of in-wing machine guns frees up pylons for additional armaments and fuel, enhancing its light attack prowess.
Equipped with communication systems, the A-29 ensures seamless coordination between command centres, ground forces, and other aircraft.
It features latest sensors that enable efficient information gathering and target identification, coupled with timely strike capabilities.
Designed as a multi-mission aircraft, the 11.38 metre (m) A-29 detects illegal activities along coastlines
The A-29 Super Tucano’s sensor suite, including an EO/IR sensor, is fully integrated into its weapons system and is operable at altitudes up to 15,000ft, with full compatibility with Night Vision Goggles.
Uruguayan National Defense minister Armando Castaingdebat said: “The acquisition of the A-29 Super Tucano and the flight simulator will provide Uruguay with airspace defence capabilities and is part of the commitment assumed by the government to renew the material and equipment of our Armed Forces to fulfil their assigned missions.”
With Uruguay’s latest acquisition and Portugal’s recent procurement of the first Nato-configured A-29 (A-29N), the aircraft now serves 20 operators globally, with orders surpassing 290 units.