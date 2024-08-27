The Uruguayan Air Force (FAU) have purchased six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft from the original equipment manufacturer and Brazilian aerospace prime, Embraer, as part of the service’s fleet renewal.
The contract, which aims to expand FAU’s operational capacity, provides for the acquisition of one aircraft plus the commitment to acquire five additional units, with deliveries scheduled from 2025, including mission equipment, integrated logistics services and a flight simulator.
With this order, Uruguay becomes the sixth nation to operate the light attack aircraft in South America alongside Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Paraguay – more than 160 units fly in demanding environments on the continent:
“From the humid and warm Amazon rainforest, the cold regions of southern Chile to the heat of the desert further north, from mountainous regions of Colombia and Ecuador to the Atlantic and Pacific coasts,” described the company in a statement from 26 August 2024.
Due to its operational flexibility in the South American region, the aircraft is used for various missions, mainly for control of illegal activities, border monitoring, reconnaissance and advanced training.
Despite the widespread use of the Super Tucano in this region of the world, Bosco da Costa Junior, president and chief executive of Embraer Defense & Security, insisted that “Uruguay will have differentiated capabilities that will greatly contribute to the surveillance of its borders and increase FAU’s operational readiness.”
Super Tucano heralds expansion of FAU fighter aircraft
The new Super Tucano units are due to enter service in Air Squadron Number Two, otherwise known as the ‘Fighter Squadron.’
This unit currently employs a fleet of Cessna A-37 ‘Dragonfly’ aircraft. Developed by the US company and subsidiary of Textron Aviation, Cessna designed the aircraft for ground attack, reconnaissance and light fighter missions.
The platform has eight underwing supports that can carry various types of weapons or fuel tanks to increase its autonomy.
Similarly, the Super Tucano will provide a range of missions such as close air support; air patrol; special operations; air interdiction; joint terminal attack controller; forward air controller; air and tactical coordinator; armed intelligence, surveillance reconnaissance; border surveillance; air escort; basic; operational and advanced training and transition to air superiority fighters.
Its capability is said to be enhanced by HMI avionics systems integrated into a robust airframe capable of operating from unpaved runways, in austere environments and without infrastructure.