Amidst global challenges, the armed forces of Britain are undergoing military modernisation across their army, navy, and air forces. Source: PRESSLAB/Shutterstock

In the face of economic challenges, the UK demonstrates commitment to defence by investing in the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

GlobalData’s latest report unveils trends shaping the future of the nation’s military capabilities.

Amidst economic uncertainties, the United Kingdom stands resolute in bolstering its defence capabilities, as highlighted in GlobalData’s recent report, “The UK Defense Market 2023-2028.” The nation’s commitment to a robust defence strategy is evident despite challenges such as the economic slowdown and the enduring impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

GlobalData’s “The UK Defense Market 2023-2028” report underscores the UK’s sustained increase in defence spending, with a notable focus on the Army, Naval, and Air Force. The Integrated Review of 2021, the largest since the Cold War, set the stage for ongoing investments, including eight new Type 26 frigates, five Type 31s, and an expansion of Trident nuclear warheads.

Noteworthy initiatives outlined in the report include the Future Combat Air System program for a sixth-generation fighter, alongside the continued procurement of the F-35. In response to the lessons learned from recent high-intensity conflicts, the UK is enhancing fundamental warfighting capabilities, introducing the Challenger 3 as the new Main Battle Tank for the Army.

Despite the economic challenges posed by the pandemic recovery, energy insecurity, and sustained inflation, the UK’s defence spending is forecasted to grow from $66.3bn in 2024 to $80.4bn in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate of 4.9%. This commitment aligns with the nation’s ambitions and international obligations, including increased defence presence in the Asia-Pacific through the AUKUS pact.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The “UK Defense Market 2023-2028” report sheds light on the evolving defence budget breakdown, with acquisitions covering procurement and Research and Development (R&D) becoming the largest share, projected to reach 39.8% by 2028. Meanwhile, personnel spending is expected to decrease gradually, reflecting a broader trend of increased spending per soldier and on platforms.

Key drivers of defence expenditure outlined in the report include NATO and European security concerns, heightened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The UK’s commitment to military aid for Ukraine underscores its dedication to maintaining military readiness and capabilities in response to evolving geopolitical threats.

International tensions, nuclear proliferation, and acquiring new capabilities shape the UK’s defence landscape. The emphasis on emerging technologies such as cyber, space, AI, and unmanned systems reflects the nation’s forward-looking approach to modern warfare.

The report includes insights into the UK’s military doctrine and strategy, emphasising a commitment to collective security and integrated Western defence. The Integrated Review of 2023 identifies key trends, including shifts in global power, inter-state competition, technological change, and transnational challenges.

The UK’s defence spending signals a determined stance facing global uncertainties. As the nation navigates geopolitical dynamics, investments in Army, Naval, and Air Force capabilities show a commitment to safeguarding national interests and contributing to global security.