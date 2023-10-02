Image rendition of the future nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN) AUKUS. Credit: BAE Systems.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced that it has begun the next phase of development for the future nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN) AUKUS.

Under a string of contracts signed with three British defence primes Babcock, BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce, the MoD aims to deliver the first British AUKUS SSNs into service in the late 2030s; they will replace the current Astute class vessels, while the first Australian submarines will follow in the early 2040s.

AUKUS vessels will be the largest, most advanced and most powerful SSNs ever operated by the UK Royal Navy, combining world-leading sensors, design and weaponry in one vessel.

Totalling £4bn ($4.87bn), the Detailed Design and Long leads (D2L2) phase will see the three British primes offer designs, begin prototyping and purchase long lead components for the first UK submarines.

The MoD expects construction to commence in the coming years and ensure the stability and resilience of Britain’s domestic supply chain.

Today at #CPC23 I have announced a massive £4 billion investment to deliver the largest, most advanced and most powerful attack submarines in British history.



Ensuring the Royal Navy has the long term strategic advantage it needs to keep Britain safe 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/PU7I8bT4U2 How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download October 1, 2023

The new UK Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps stated: “This multi-billion-pound investment in the AUKUS submarine programme will help deliver the long term hunter-killer submarine capabilities the UK needs to maintain our strategic advantage and secure our leading place in a contested global order.”

The deal covers joint work in electronic warfare, artificial intelligence, hypersonic weapons and quantum technologies while its centrepiece is Australia’s acquisition of nuclear-powered attack submarines.

AUKUS’s nature as a transcontinental military alliance could come to define Britain’s military posture and the future of Indo-Pacific security as tensions with China continue to rise.

Compared to diesel-electric boats, SSNs more suitably operate in large, deep, and wide oceans – ideal for the Indo-Pacific region, and a large deterrent for any hostile naval force.

British industry roles in delivering AUKUS

Turning to industry, Babcock’s five-year contract with the MoD will see the company design AUKUS so that it maximises the platform’s availability throughout its service life.

The naval manufacturer already has an established authority within the AUKUS programme as the company owns and operates the UK’s only nuclear licensed facility for refitting, refuelling and defuelling nuclear submarines.

We are delighted to have been awarded a 5 year contract by @DefenceHQ to provide input into the detailed design for the new 'Ship Submersible Nuclear AUKUS' (SSN-A) submarines, which will replace the Astute Class from the late 2030s.https://t.co/WZD4m3crEe pic.twitter.com/GQsNb73kmM — Babcock International (@Babcockplc) October 1, 2023

While Babcock and Rolls Royce have not disclosed their funding, BAE Systems have announced that the MoD “has awarded £3.95bn of funding” to the company.

Having started early design work in 2021, the latest funding will cover development work until 2028, enabling the contractor to move into the more detailed design phase of the programme and begin to procure long lead items.

BAE Systems has already delivered five of seven Astute class submarines to the Royal Navy with the remaining two boats at advanced stages of construction. As well as this, the company is also designing and building the UK’s Dreadnought nuclear deterrent submarines, with work underway on three of four units.

We’ve been awarded multi-billion pound funding to deliver the next phase of SSN-AUKUS, the UK’s next-generation attack submarine programme – the largest, most advanced and powerful attack submarines the Royal Navy has ever operated.



Find out more: https://t.co/hHzDIlYokd pic.twitter.com/klTFbFF8eS — BAE Systems (@BAESystemsplc) October 1, 2023

In addition to these contracts, the UK Government intends to prepare its infrastructure at the submarine shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness and the nuclear reactor manufacturing site in Raynesway, Derby for the AUKUS programme.

The MoD will “develop and expand” these facilities “where needed to meet the requirement for the future submarine build programme,” according to an MoD press release.

Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Disruptor data, which tracks all major deals, patents, company filings, hiring patterns and social media buzz across our sectors. These signals help us to uncover key innovation areas in the sector and the themes that drive them. They tell us about the topics on the minds of business leaders and investors, and indicate where leading companies are focusing their investment, deal-making and R&D efforts.